FEATURE: CHAFFEE MAKING THE MOST OF HIS NHL OPPORTUNITY

When the Hamilton Hammers opened training camp in late September, the locker room featured a mix of rookies and veterans, all looking to take the next step in their careers and earn an opportunity at the National Hockey League level.

For Mitchell Chaffee, that opportunity came on October 19, when the New York Islanders recalled the forward from Hamilton. Just two weeks earlier, Chaffee had made an immediate impression in the Hammers' inaugural game, recording a hat trick that included the first goal in franchise history, just 2:48 into the opening period.

"He's a hard worker. He's got a great shot. He's an excellent hockey player," said Hammers head coach Jay McKee following the season-opening win, highlighting the energy Chaffee brings to the group.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native continued to make his mark in Hamilton, recording four goals and two assists for six points in six games before earning his call-up to the NHL.

Chaffee arrived in Hamilton with 109 games of NHL experience across parts of four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild, and the opportunity to return to the league was one he was eager to embrace.

Ahead of his Islanders debut, Chaffee was asked what excited him most about getting back to the NHL. For the forward, the opportunity was about more than simply returning to the highest level. It was about making an impact and finding ways to help his new team succeed.

"This is why you play the game, you want to play at the highest level, and a big part of it for me is I feel like I can help this team and that's my plan to come here and help the team in many different ways."

Chaffee also spoke about the opportunity to learn from those around him, embracing a new group of teammates while continuing to develop his game.

He made his Islanders debut on October 20 at UBS Arena against the Anaheim Ducks, wasting little time making his presence felt. Chaffee dropped the gloves with Anaheim's A.J. Greer, giving Islanders fans an early glimpse of the energy and compete level he brings to the ice.

On November 5, Chaffee added another milestone to his NHL return, scoring his first goal in an Islanders uniform against the Carolina Hurricanes. The goal came on a well-timed redirect in front, as Chaffee got a piece of a point shot from Hamilton native Matthew Schaefer.

Through November 16, Chaffee has appeared in 11 games with the Islanders, recording two goals and one assist while also dropping the gloves twice. He's continued to make the most of his opportunity, bringing the same energy, compete level and willingness to contribute that made him an early standout in Hamilton.

From making franchise history in the Hammers' inaugural game to contributing with the Islanders, Chaffee's first month of the season has been one to remember.